Piers Morgan Says Ariana Grande Shouldn’t Use ‘Nudity’ To Sell Records And The Singer Hits Back

English journalist Piers Morgan told Ariana Grande’s mom, Joan, that her daughter should “use her talent” rather than “nudity” to sell her records.

It all started when the former CNN host called out Ellen DeGeneres for celebrating men’s bodies on her show Monday while suggesting that he gets in trouble for celebrating the female physique. Morgan then criticized the group Little Mix over a photo of them posing naked with their bodies covered in slurs on their latest album cover, and Ariana Grande’s mom called him out.

Ariana’s mom, Joan, tweeted a response to Morgan’s comments Wednesday, saying, “Honestly, what is wrong with you @piersmorgan? Didn’t your mother ever teach you, if you have nothing nice to say, don’t say it! You came for @TheEllenShow yesterday which was disgraceful, she is an angel. @LittleMix today, did you ever hear of paying homage? And..well never mind.”

The talk show host replied to Joan, suggesting that her daughter, Ariana, should “use her talent” to sell records rather than “nudity.”

“Hi Joan, my mother taught me to speak my mind & never be afraid to express honestly held [sic] opinion. Ellen’s a hypocrite – and as for Little Mix, I’d just prefer they use their talent to sell records rather than their nudity. As your own daughter does…!” he tweeted.

The famous 25-year-old popstar then joined the conversation on Twitter, saying: “Ellen [DeGeneres] is an incredible & kind human being … I use my talent AND my sexuality all the time because I choose to. Women can be sexual AND talented. Naked and dignified.” (RELATED: One Of The Most Famous Musicians On Planet Dead From Apparent Overdose. Here’s What We Know)

“It’s OUR choice. & we will keep fighting [until] people understand. I say this [with] all due respect but thank u, next,” she added before suggesting the British talk show host try other ways of “making yourself relevant.”

“Also @piersmorgan, I look forward to the day you realize there are other ways to go about making yourself relevant than to criticize young, beautiful, successful women for everything they do,” the pop singer tweeted. “I think that’ll be a beautiful thing for you and your career or what’s left of it.”

