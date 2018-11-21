Tom Brady Reveals He’d Want Bostonian Mark Wahlberg To Play Him In A Movie

Your first name

Tom Brady may not be done with his NFL career, but he’s setting his sights on other potential ventures — just in case.

And if Hollywood comes calling, the five-time Super Bowl champion will be ready. (RELATED: Tom Brady Spent His Bye Week Exactly How A Champion Would)

View this post on Instagram …..We Keep Going!! #ontothenext A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Nov 12, 2018 at 4:56pm PST

Asked whether he had an actor in mind to play him in a potential movie, Brady gave the most Boston answer possible.

“I’m going with Mark Wahlberg,” Brady told Westwood One’s Monday Night Football pregame show. “A Boston legend [from] Dorchester, one of the just ‘grind-it-out’ kind of guys.”

It’s not exactly a novel concept, seeing as Wahlberg is a die-hard Patriots fan.

Not to mention, the two have worked together on a movie set before. Brady had a cameo appearance in Wahlberg’s smash hit “Ted 2.”

Besides, it doesn’t matter who you root for. A movie about the inner workings of the New England Patriots would almost certainly be a can’t-miss peek behind the curtain.

