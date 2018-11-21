Trump Showed Exactly How He Will Handle Questions He Does Not Like From The Press

President Donald Trump has had a combative relationship with the press since he announced his run for president in 2015.

The fight finally boiled over into the courts this month after the administration took CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s White House hard pass after Acosta refused to give up the microphone during a press conference. The judge ultimately ruled in favor of Acosta on the narrow grounds that the White House has no due process for revoking a hard pass. In response, the White House has issued new rules for conduct by reporters when asking questions of the president.

These are the new rules for reporters during presidential press conferences:

(1) A journalist called upon to ask a question will ask a single question and then will yield the floor to other journalists; (2) At the discretion of the President or other White House official taking questions, a follow-up question or questions may be permitted; and where a follow up has been allowed and asked, the questioner will then yield the floor; (3) “Yielding the floor” includes, when applicable, physically surrendering the microphone to White House staff for use by the next questioner; (4) Failure to abide by any of rules (1)-(3) may result in suspension or revocation of the journalist’s hard pass.

Those rules were on full display in a press gaggle Tuesday on the White House lawn.

Before heading off to Florida for the holidays, President Trump seemed to demonstrate how he will now treat questions he does not like from the press. When CNN political contributor April Ryan asked a question about the new Democratic majority controlled House investigating Ivanka’s use of private email, Trump looked directly at Ryan, pointed, frowned and moved along.

. @AprilDRyan asked the president about @RepCummings wanting to investigate Ivanka’s emails… he pointed at her and walked away. pic.twitter.com/axrDQShGZT — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) November 20, 2018

"Legitimate and respectful question and this is the response," Ryan said of the interaction. "I continue to do my job!"

Legitimate and respectful question and this is the response. I continue to do my job! https://t.co/5bMci7Xfha — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) November 21, 2018

Trump traveled with his family to the Mar-a Lago resort in Florida for the Thanksgiving holiday.