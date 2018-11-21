You Need Home Security Cameras

Do you feel your home is well-protected? If you don’t have a home security monitor, I’m not sure how you could. You never know who might break into your house, or if something bad might be happening to an unattended child.

Quite frankly, if you want your home to be protected, you need a home security camera system. In a one-day-only Black Friday Deals Week deal, Zmodo home camera systems are 30 percent off:

Zmodo 1080P HD Home Camera, Indoor Wireless Security Surveillance Camera System, PT Smart WiFi IP Two-Way Audio Camera with Night Vision for Home/Office/Baby/Pet Monitor with iOS, Android App on sale for $34.99

Zmodo Sight 180 Outdoor Wireless Security Camera, Full HD 1080P IP Security Surveillance System 180 Degree Viewing Angle, IP65 Waterproof – Works Alexa (2 Pack) on sale for $125.99

Zmodo Full HD 1080p Security Camera System w/Repeater, 4 x 1080p IP Outdoor Surveillance Camera, 2 x 1080p Audio Wide Angle WiFi EZCam Pro, 8CH HDMI NVR 1TB Hard Drive – Cloud Storage Available on sale for $245

