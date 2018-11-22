Here Is A Black Friday Deals Week Deal For Tea Drinkers

We’ve seen deals galore this week for coffee drinkers, including one we shared recently on the #1 most popular Keurig machine. What’s been less common, veering into the realm of nonexistent, is deals for tea drinkers. Well, that is about to change. Today only, Amazon is featuring a deal on tea samples and infusers. Eight total products are included in this deal, all of which can be seen here.

Tea Forté SINGLE STEEPS Organic Matcha Powder Green Tea Sampler, 15 Single Serve Pouches for Matcha Tea or Matcha Latte on sale for $17.50

Tea Forté Warming Joy Tea Chest Tasting Assortment Featuring Seasonal & Festive Tea Blends – 40 Handcrafted Pyramid Tea Infusers on sale for $39

Tea Forté KATI Cup Ceramic Tea Brewing Cup with Infuser Basket and Lid for Steeping, Loose Leaf Tea Maker, Blue Snowflake on sale for $13

Tea Forté KATI Cup Ceramic Tea Brewing Cup with Infuser Basket and Lid for Steeping, Loose Leaf Tea Maker, Bleu on sale for $13

