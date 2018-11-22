Light Up the Holidays With This 7.5-Foot Christmas Tree
Black Friday rollbacks at Walmart make it a great time to purchase a beautiful artificial tree to celebrate around. This new Holiday Time 7.5’ Pre-Lit Norwich Spruce Christmas Tree has 350 color-changing lights and 1,570 hard needle branch tips, making it an extremely lifelike tree on which to display your ornaments. The branches are hinged and lights are pre-strung for easy setup, and the tree also includes a durable metal stand.
Holiday Time 7.5ft Pre-Lit Norwich Spruce Christmas Tree with 350 Color Changing Lights – Green on sale for $68
While this must-have holiday tree retails for $179.99, it’s on sale for just $68 right now. That’s a 62 percent discount! Shipping is free and so is store pickup. Don’t wait until the last minute to get your Christmas tree. Take advantage of this amazing discount and enjoy a full month of holiday cheer.
