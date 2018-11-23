Here’s A Definite Round Up Of All The Best Black Friday Brawls You Missed Today [WATCH]

Your first name

It’s that time of year again.

There’s a chill in the air, pretty much everybody’s diet is out the window, and the spirit of consumerism is in the air.

Black Friday is always special, but this year, it somehow felt even better. Maybe it’s because everybody has a cell phone and is able to capture the most bloody, brutal, savage and unbelievable brawls of the year.

Here’s a wrap up of the best videos from Black Friday 2018:

Do us all a favor, guys:

If You’re Going Out For Black Friday Shopping Today, Be a Decent Human Being & Turn Your Phone Horizontal Before you Record Any Fights or Stampedes! #FridayFeeling#BlackFriday pic.twitter.com/esqWIghxSo — ~Marietta️ (@MariettaPosts) November 23, 2018

At least they had the decency to take it outside:

bro a fight just broke out at the mills!!! #BlackFriday pic.twitter.com/jo9R83XZmJ — Mady (@viamadison) November 23, 2018

You have to respect it:

What are they even fighting over?

These are the kinds of things you can’t look away from:

The stampede at Game on #BlackFriday. Describe this in one word: pic.twitter.com/BYPbbtluSf — City of Windhoek (@MyWindhoek) November 23, 2018

Gentlemen, it’s been an honor serving with you. Garage door opens:pic.twitter.com/3rAS5PxJ99 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 23, 2018

This is fine:

Is this Black Friday at a supermarket or a scene from “The Purge?”

Guy discovers ”genius” shortcut during Black Friday craze pic.twitter.com/80BdEvFzwY — viral viral (@xxlfunny1) November 23, 2018

??????

OK, this is definitely a scene from “The Purge.”

And as always, a round of applause for our Canadian friends:

How Canada does door crasher #BlackFriday sales. This is so Canadian it hurts lmao pic.twitter.com/MkMPUoDW8m — Cause We’re Canadian (@MadelnCanada) November 23, 2018

Stay safe out there, people.

