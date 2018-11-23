Here’s A Definite Round Up Of All The Best Black Friday Brawls You Missed Today [WATCH]

Jena Greene | Reporter

It’s that time of year again.

There’s a chill in the air, pretty much everybody’s diet is out the window, and the spirit of consumerism is in the air.

Black Friday is always special, but this year, it somehow felt even better. Maybe it’s because everybody has a cell phone and is able to capture the most bloody, brutal, savage and unbelievable brawls of the year.

Here’s a wrap up of the best videos from Black Friday 2018:

Do us all a favor, guys:

At least they had the decency to take it outside:

You have to respect it:

What are they even fighting over?

These are the kinds of things you can’t look away from:

This is fine:

Is this Black Friday at a supermarket or a scene from “The Purge?”

??????

OK, this is definitely a scene from “The Purge.”

And as always, a round of applause for our Canadian friends:

Stay safe out there, people.

