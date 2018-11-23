Here’s A Definite Round Up Of All The Best Black Friday Brawls You Missed Today [WATCH]
It’s that time of year again.
There’s a chill in the air, pretty much everybody’s diet is out the window, and the spirit of consumerism is in the air.
Black Friday is always special, but this year, it somehow felt even better. Maybe it’s because everybody has a cell phone and is able to capture the most bloody, brutal, savage and unbelievable brawls of the year.
Here’s a wrap up of the best videos from Black Friday 2018:
Do us all a favor, guys:
If You’re Going Out For Black Friday Shopping Today, Be a Decent Human Being & Turn Your Phone Horizontal Before you Record Any Fights or Stampedes! #FridayFeeling#BlackFriday pic.twitter.com/esqWIghxSo
— ~Marietta️ (@MariettaPosts) November 23, 2018
At least they had the decency to take it outside:
bro a fight just broke out at the mills!!! #BlackFriday pic.twitter.com/jo9R83XZmJ
— Mady (@viamadison) November 23, 2018
You have to respect it:
Black Friday: Master Level @KFCradio pic.twitter.com/ZfE9YUEVz7
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 23, 2018
What are they even fighting over?
How’d your Black Friday go? #STLA #blackfriday #blackfridayfight #walmart #fight pic.twitter.com/6cBpkZ7pkm
— SomethingToLaughAt (@SomeToLaughAt) November 23, 2018
These are the kinds of things you can’t look away from:
The stampede at Game on #BlackFriday. Describe this in one word: pic.twitter.com/BYPbbtluSf
— City of Windhoek (@MyWindhoek) November 23, 2018
Gentlemen, it’s been an honor serving with you.
Garage door opens:pic.twitter.com/3rAS5PxJ99
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 23, 2018
This is fine:
It’s about that time again #BlackFriday pic.twitter.com/IR7g59x6yU
— ARock (@ARealmusic) November 23, 2018
Is this Black Friday at a supermarket or a scene from “The Purge?”
Guy discovers ”genius” shortcut during Black Friday craze pic.twitter.com/80BdEvFzwY
— viral viral (@xxlfunny1) November 23, 2018
??????
Y’all can participate in your #BlackFriday ngi sharp Mina. pic.twitter.com/QPIBN6LhlQ
— MaGwala (@MissB20_10) November 23, 2018
OK, this is definitely a scene from “The Purge.”
American caller: “In the US, #Blackfriday is just an afterthought to Thanksgiving. It’s all about togetherness”
Uh-huh@lbc @mrjamesob pic.twitter.com/iBSZW6heBp
— I Am Incorrigible (@ImIncorrigible) November 23, 2018
And as always, a round of applause for our Canadian friends:
How Canada does door crasher #BlackFriday sales. This is so Canadian it hurts lmao pic.twitter.com/MkMPUoDW8m
— Cause We’re Canadian (@MadelnCanada) November 23, 2018
Stay safe out there, people.