Improve The Speed Of Your Internet With This TP-Link Deal

Do you have slow Internet? Today is the perfect day to fix that, with this one-day-only deal on TP-Link products. It actually includes smart home products as well, so make sure you check it out – there are two dozen products in the deal, including routers, modems, range extenders and more. The deal is marketed as “up to 46 percent off” but even a cursory glance shows that some of them are discounted even more than that. (One is 74 percent off!) Here are a few of the biggest bargains:

Normally $50, this #1 bestselling WiFi network adapter is 74 percent off today (Photo via Amazon)

TP-Link Archer T2UH 600Mbps USB Wireless WiFi Network Adapter for pc with High Gain Dual-Band Antenna, Compatible with Windows XP/7/8/8.1/10 – MAC OS 10.7~10.13 on sale for $12.99

Normally $50, this 8-port ethernet switch is 52 percent off today (Photo via Amazon)

TP-Link 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Easy Smart Switch | Unmanaged Pro | Plug and Play | Desktop | Sturdy Metal w/Shielded Ports | Limited Lifetime Replacement (TL-SG108E) on sale for $23.81

Normally $90, this WiFi network adapter is 51 percent off today (Photo via Amazon)

TP-Link Archer T9UH AC1900 High Gain Dual Band USB Wireless WiFi network Adapter for pc on sale for $43.99

Normally $15, this ethernet network adapter is 47 percent off today (Photo via Amazon)

TP-Link Foldable USB 3.0 to 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet Network Adapter, Plug & Play, Compatible with Windows, Mac, Chrome & Linux OS (UE300) on sale for $7.99

Normally $220, this Wi-Fi router is 42 percent off today (Photo via Amazon)

TP-Link AC3150 Wireless Wi-Fi Router – High Performance Wave 2 Wi-Fi for 4K Streaming and Gaming (Archer C3150 V2) on sale for $127.99

It’s officially Black Friday, and the Daily Dealer will be keeping an eagle eye on the best deals, so make sure you keep checking in. We are keeping a running list of the week’s best deals here.

Photo via Amazon

