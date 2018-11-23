Improve The Speed Of Your Internet With This TP-Link Deal

Do you have slow Internet? Today is the perfect day to fix that, with this one-day-only deal on TP-Link products. It actually includes smart home products as well, so make sure you check it out – there are two dozen products in the deal, including routers, modems, range extenders and more. The deal is marketed as “up to 46 percent off” but even a cursory glance shows that some of them are discounted even more than that. (One is 74 percent off!) Here are a few of the biggest bargains:

TP-Link Archer T2UH 600Mbps USB Wireless WiFi Network Adapter for pc with High Gain Dual-Band Antenna, Compatible with Windows XP/7/8/8.1/10 – MAC OS 10.7~10.13 on sale for $12.99

TP-Link 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Easy Smart Switch | Unmanaged Pro | Plug and Play | Desktop | Sturdy Metal w/Shielded Ports | Limited Lifetime Replacement (TL-SG108E) on sale for $23.81

TP-Link Archer T9UH AC1900 High Gain Dual Band USB Wireless WiFi network Adapter for pc on sale for $43.99

TP-Link Foldable USB 3.0 to 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet Network Adapter, Plug & Play, Compatible with Windows, Mac, Chrome & Linux OS (UE300) on sale for $7.99

TP-Link AC3150 Wireless Wi-Fi Router – High Performance Wave 2 Wi-Fi for 4K Streaming and Gaming (Archer C3150 V2) on sale for $127.99

It’s officially Black Friday, and the Daily Dealer will be keeping an eagle eye on the best deals, so make sure you keep checking in. We are keeping a running list of the week’s best deals here.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

Follow Jack on Twitter

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.