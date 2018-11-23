Joe Scarborough Says He’s Thankful For Hillary Clinton This Thanksgiving

Nick Givas | Media And Politics Reporter

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough shared what he was thankful for this Thanksgiving on Twitter Thursday and gave a shoutout to Hillary Clinton in the process.

Scarborough said he was thankful a young Hillary Rodham became interested in public service when she was a “Goldwater Republican,” right before Vietnam radically changed her political views.

Scarborough followed up with two more tweets about the former first lady, praising her “grit” and “fierce work ethic,” before blaming President Donald Trump for discouraging good people from running for public office.

“Hillary deserves better. We deserve better,” he wrote. (RELATED: Hillary Clinton Calls For Limits On European Migration)

Scarborough did not appear on “Morning Joe” Friday.

You can Follow Nick on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Tags : hillary clinton joe scarborough morning joe
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller