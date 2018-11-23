Joe Scarborough Says He’s Thankful For Hillary Clinton This Thanksgiving

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough shared what he was thankful for this Thanksgiving on Twitter Thursday and gave a shoutout to Hillary Clinton in the process.

Scarborough said he was thankful a young Hillary Rodham became interested in public service when she was a “Goldwater Republican,” right before Vietnam radically changed her political views.

I’m thankful that as a young Goldwater Republican, Hillary Rodham became interested in public service. The tragedy of Vietnam transformed her politics but did not dampen her passion to try and make the world a better place. pic.twitter.com/duRuPUCvAL — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) November 23, 2018

Scarborough followed up with two more tweets about the former first lady, praising her “grit” and “fierce work ethic,” before blaming President Donald Trump for discouraging good people from running for public office.

"Hillary deserves better. We deserve better," he wrote. (RELATED: Hillary Clinton Calls For Limits On European Migration)

Though I’ve not often been on her side politically, I have respected her grit, determination and fierce work ethic. History will remember her as a challenged campaigner but should also remember her as a senator passionate about policy who was respected by Senate Republicans. pic.twitter.com/YPrnqwGO46 — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) November 23, 2018

Why give thanks for Hillary? Because we must all do a better job understanding that the treatment Secretary Clinton has received from Trump and his allies discourages others on both sides from committing their lives to public service.

Hillary deserves better.

We deserve better. pic.twitter.com/MRSXVMGwY8 — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) November 23, 2018

Scarborough did not appear on “Morning Joe” Friday.

