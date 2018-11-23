Now Is The Perfect Time To Figure Out Your Heritage, Since The Home DNA Test Is Half Off For Black Friday

Every year at Thanksgiving, the conversation eventually turns to my family’s heritage. I guarantee you mine is not the only family to broach this topic. The holiday season is all about family and traditions, which naturally leads to one wondering about one’s ancestors.

Most of what people think they know about their ancestors comes from family lore. Now, however, the technology exists to find out more about where you came from. 23andMe will give you a more precise ancestry report than “25 percent Irish, 12.5 percent German, 6.25 percent Italian…” or whatever. It will also analyze your predisposition to genetic traits, such as Celiac’s, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, hair loss and genetic weight.

Everyone should probably do one of these. And they make an ideal Christmas gift for anyone really interested in family history. Usually, the kit is a little expensive for my taste at $200. But at only $100 for Black Friday, I am ALL IN.

23andMe DNA Test – Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service on sale for $99.99

