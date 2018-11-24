Major College Football Coach Has Reportedly Been Fired

Texas Tech has reportedly fired their football coach Kliff Kingsbury.

According to KENS5’s Joe Reinagel, Kingsbury was fired following the Red Raiders loss to Baylor Saturday. He will finish his career with the program 35-40. His buyout is reportedly just north of $4 million.

Im hearing from a reliable source that Kliff Kingsbury is out at Texas Tech. — Joe Reinagel (@JoeKENS5) November 24, 2018

It felt like this had been coming for a long time. Kingsbury was the guy behind Patrick Mahomes and Johnny Manziel at Texas A&M. Yet, it never really clicked for him at Texas Tech.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Tech Football (@texastech_fb) on Nov 24, 2018 at 8:45am PST

The Red Raiders simply were never able to compete at the level they should have been at during his tenure as their head coach.

Plus, we all know Texas as a state views football as a religion, and Tech never was on the same level nationally as A&M or Texas as of late. (RELATED: The Latest AP College Football Poll Has Arrived. Does Number Two Surprise You?)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Tech Football (@texastech_fb) on Nov 3, 2018 at 5:10pm PDT

The good news for Kingsbury is that he’s not going to be unemployed for long. He’s a young coach with a ton of experience. There’s no doubt somebody will scoop him up sooner than later.