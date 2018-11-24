The New And Improved Instant Pot Is Over $40 Off

If you are a Daily Dealer reader throughout the year, you know that we are always following the price of the Instant Pot, the 7-in-1 pressure cooker that has taken the cooking world by storm these past 3+ years. But we also follow the price of the newer Instant Pot models, such as the “Instant Pot Duo Plus.” Instead of a 7-in-1 pressure cooker, it is a 9-in-1 pressure cooker. It has added three new cooking programs, Cake, Egg and Sterilize: “The Cake program has been designed to pressure cook soft and moist cakes; whereas, the Egg program has been created to prepare perfect eggs in just a few minutes. With the Sterilize program one can pasteurize milk, and sterilize baby bottles, jars, and utensils; as well as, perform certain types of canning much more conveniently than ever before!”

Right now, the 6-quart version of the Instant Pot DUO Plus is on sale for just $88, making it LESS expensive than the 3-quart version ($100).

Instant Pot DUO Plus 6 Qt 9-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Yogurt Maker, Egg Cooker, Sauté, Steamer, Warmer, and Sterilizer on sale for $87.95

If you decide to get a new Instant Pot, you are going to need to know what to do with it. Check out our list of the best Instant Pot recipe cookbooks to get you started.

