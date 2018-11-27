Class Is Evacuated Because Of A Trump Hat?

A high school student got called an “asshole” by his teacher for refusing to take off his “Make America Great Again” hat in class, according to a video posted on YouTube.

The teacher allegedly evacuated the entire class after the student expressed his unwillingness to take the hat off in defense of free speech.

“I can’t sit here and learn?” the student reportedly said.

“Not with that hat on,” the teacher said in the video. Check out the full exchange in this video posted Sunday on YouTube by Frank Sharp. (RELATED: Bar Hopping With Liberals On Election Night)

