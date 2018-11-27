Ivanka Shines In Cream-Colored Skirt Suit During Idaho Trip

Ivanka Trump truly shined in a cream-colored skirt suit during her trip Tuesday to Wilder, Idaho. The first daughter was visiting a local elementary school highlighting Apple’s technology.

“Great being with Tim Cook in Wilder, ID today and meeting so many exemplary students, teachers and administrators. Apple’s public-private partnership illustrates the power + potential of #Tech to revolutionize education and prepare America’s students for success,” the Ivanka captioned her post on Instagram, along with a clip and a handful of snaps in the long sleeve jacket and skirt that hit just above her knees.

She completed the gorgeous look with loose hair and matching off-white high heels.

Wilder Elementary School students show Ivanka Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook work they have been doing on their iPads. Every student has one. pic.twitter.com/Y278nB1Xev — Cynthia Sewell (@CynthiaSewell) November 27, 2018

Thank you for a wonderful morning, Wilder Elementary! Your leadership and commitment to reinventing the classroom with technology is a great example of what’s possible. We are proud to support your mission. pic.twitter.com/tqhDzE7Fad — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) November 27, 2018

“Visiting the Wilder School District today with Tim Cook to learn firsthand how they are preparing America’s future workforce using @Apple technology to transform the learning environment and personalize students’ educational experiences based on their unique needs and strengths,” Trump tweeted earlier in the day.

The first daughter often shows off her great fashion sense. Most recently, she turned heads in a beautiful white sleeveless dress with blue flowers at Thanksgiving during a trip to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, with family for the holiday.