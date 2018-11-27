Pro-Trump Pastor Calls On Republican Senators To Pass Criminal Justice Bill, This Is Why

A pro-Trump pastor is calling on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to bring the First Step Act for a vote.

The criminal justice reform bill recently passed the House with overwhelming bipartisan support and now pressure is mounting on McConnell to advance it.

Pastor Darrell Scott, CEO of the National Diversity Coalition For Trump, has been working closely with the administration on issues that affect minority communities the most.

Scott told the Daily Caller there is no good argument for opposing the bill, saying, “I’m hoping that there is no traces or hints of racism involved in their decision to slow-walk this First Step Act.” (RELATED: OPINION: Prison Reform Is A Major Achievement For President Trump)

“I think the perception might be that there’s going to be a bunch of black criminals out on the streets, and I hope that’s not their perception, but based upon their activity, it seems that … some of that might be underlying,” he said. “I’m hoping it’s not the case.”

