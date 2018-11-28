Netflix’s New Police Show Sounds Outstanding. Could It Change The Streaming Game Forever?

Netflix’s new police show “Criminal” sounds like it’s going to be a bit of a mind-bender, and you know we’re all about content of that nature.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following details:

The streaming giant has handed out a 12-episode, straight-to-series order for the cop drama Criminal. The project is described as a format-bending procedural as it takes place in four different countries — France, Spain, Germany and the U.K. — with three episodes set to film in each. Criminal will take place exclusively within the confines of a police interview suite as the drama focuses on a stripped-down, cat-and-mouse intense mental conflict between the police officer and the suspect in question. The series will be comprised of 12 unique stories and feature three episodes per country shot in the local language and written and directed by talent from that region.

This sounds absolutely awesome. A crime show where it’s just intense interviewing between an investigator and suspect? Yes, you can go ahead and put that on my schedule right now.

There is nothing that gets the blood going quite like a great police show. Look no further than “True Detective” if you need another example of that. (RELATED: Netflix‘s New Show Looks Like It’ll Be Outstanding. Watch The Awesome Preview Here)

Now, this obviously isn’t in the same vein as “True Detective,” but it still sounds pretty great. I hope Netflix makes the creative decision to go as dark as possible.

Make it a case of super messed up crimes, highly intelligent criminals and just outstanding interrogators. That’s the formula that will lead to success. I can guarantee it.

Finally, major props to Netflix for continuing to produce entertaining content. They’re without a doubt one of the best in the game right now, and they’re actually making original shows and ideas.

