California Floats Threat Of Suing Trump For Protecting Border With Force

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra is mulling over the possibility of suing the Trump administration for using force, including tear gas, to protect the border with Mexico.

On Sunday, U.S. Border Patrol agents repulsed migrants with tear gas who wanted to illegally cross into the United States. Becerra told Reuters on Wednesday that some people have apparently complained about the the way that U.S. authorities stopped the migrants.

“We have been approached by folks who have expressed complaints,” Becerra, who is the son of Mexican immigrants, said. “We are monitoring what’s occurring.” (RELATED: Migrant Caravan Tries To Storm Border, US Responds With Tear Gas)