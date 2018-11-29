One Of The Best Quarterbacks In The NFL Isn’t Expected To Play Sunday. Should Fans Start To Panic?

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky is expected to miss his second straight game Sunday.

According to Mike Garafolo, Chase Daniel is expected to start over the banged up Trubisky when the Bears take the field against the New York Giants.

Despite #Bears QB Mitch Trubisky (shoulder) returning to practice yesterday, the team is planning for him to sit this week in favor of Chase Daniel once again, sources say. No surprise, given Matt Nagy’s comments. Trubisky could play right now but team wants to play it safe. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 29, 2018

I’m sure some Bears fans are going to want to panic right now. I wouldn’t. The Giants are absolute trash. They don’t need Trubisky to beat them. Hell, they didn’t even need him to handle the Detroit Lions. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 12 Of The NFL Season)

Chase Daniel looked more than satisfactory during the Thanksgiving game.

Now, the Bears should start to get a little worried if Trubisky continues to sit out. They still have to play the Rams, Vikings and Packers before the season is over. They’re going to need the young gunslinger if they want to hang around to beat those teams.

So, don’t panic just yet if you’re a Bears fan. However, go ahead and smash the crisis button if he’s not back soon and you start dropping games.

