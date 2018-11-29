Trump Continues Mueller Broadside: ‘A Total Disgrace’

President Donald Trump angrily tweeted about special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation Thursday morning in the latest of a multi-day series of attacks.

“Did you ever see an investigation more in search of a crime?” Trump asked. “At the same time Mueller and the Angry Democrats aren’t even looking at the atrocious, and perhaps subversive, crimes that were committed by Crooked Hillary Clinton and the Democrats. A total disgrace!”

“When will this illegal Joseph McCarthy style Witch Hunt, one that has shattered so many innocent lives, ever end-or will it just go on forever?” he continued. “After wasting more than $40,000,000 (is that possible?), it has proven only one thing-there was NO Collusion with Russia. So Ridiculous!”

Trump has been particularly incensed at Mueller’s team since he submitted written questions to the special counsel concerning any alleged foreknowledge or coordination of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. The president has maintained staunchly that he had no foreknowledge of any illicit activity and that Mueller’s team so far has either indicted people for unrelated crimes or lying to the FBI.

Trump’s submitted questions likely mark the ending of the nearly two-year special counsel investigation, with a hotly anticipated report on his findings. The report will first be submitted to the Department of Justice, which is currently being overseen by acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker. Whitaker will then make a decision on how and when to release the report to Congress.

The president’s tweets also come as the special counsel targets his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort once again, this time accusing him of lying to investigators despite making a plea deal. Mueller’s team alleged that Manafort lied about “a variety of subject matters” and that they were no obligation to honor the agreement struck with him.

Trump later told the New York Post in an Oval Office interview Wednesday that he would not rule out a pardon for Manafort saying “it was never discussed, but I wouldn’t take it off the table. Why would I take it off the table?”

Trump continued in an extended riff on Mueller’s tactics, accusing him of McCarthyism as he did earlier this morning on Twitter: “I’m telling you, this is McCarthyism. We are in the McCarthy era. This is no better than McCarthy. And that was a bad situation for the country. But this is where we are. And it’s a terrible thing.”