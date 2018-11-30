Here Are The Best College Football Gambling Picks For Conference Championship Weekend

It’s time for some college football conference championship games, and that means I have some more gambling picks for all of you.

We’re currently in a bit of a disaster mode right now because our picks entering the first game Friday night is only 30-34-1. That is really bad. We went from having a nice margin of error to sinking quickly. Luckily, I’m here to save everybody with this weekend’s picks. Let’s dive right in. (RELATED: The Final AP College Football Poll Of The Regular Season Is Here. Find Out Who Is Number One)

1) Washington (-5.5) vs. Utah:

The Huskies have had a bit of a disappointing year, but that doesn’t mean they’re going down tonight. They’re substantially better than the Utes. Take the -5.5 with confidence.

2) Oklahoma vs. Texas (+7.5):

Can the Longhorns go 2-0 against the Sooners this season? I don’t think they’ll win Saturday, but they should keep it extremely close. I like the team that has the ball last in this one to win the whole thing. That means it’ll be under eight either way. Take Texas and the points here.

3) Alabama vs. Georgia (+13):

Look, the Crimson Tide are going to win this game. There’s no doubt about that at all, but I’m not giving them nearly two touchdowns against Georgia. Absolutely not. Take the Bulldogs and don’t even hesitate to do it.

4) Clemson vs. Pittsburgh (+27.5):

This might be the largest spread I’ve ever seen in a conference championship game. Nearly four touchdowns! Are you kidding me? That’s huge. I think Pitt comes with a little fire in their bellies and keeps this one within 27.

5) Ohio State (-13) vs. Northwestern:

The Buckeyes need a very impressive win in order to really have any shot at the playoff. That’s not good news for the Wildcats. You can expect Urban Meyer’s Buckeyes to absolutely pour it on them. I’m taking OSU and I’m taking them by a lot.

