George H.W. Bush’s Service Dog Will Accompany His Body To Burial— Then Go On To Help Vets

Former President George H.W. Bush’s service dog Sully will accompany Bush to Washington — and then Sully will go on to a new mission of assisting wounded warriors.

Bush passed away on Friday at the age of 94, leaving behind his beloved Sully.

Bush’s longtime spokesman Jim McGrath shared a photo of Sully, by his master’s side even in death, along with the words “Mission complete.”

Sully H.W. Bush was named for Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, the former pilot who successfully landed a damaged plane in the Hudson River. He came to live with the aging former president in June of 2018, just two months after former first lady Barbara Bush passed away.

A great joy to welcome home the newest member of our family, “Sully,” a beautiful — and beautifully trained — lab from @AmericasVetDogs. Could not be more grateful, especially for their commitment to our veterans. pic.twitter.com/Fx4ZCZAJT8 — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) June 25, 2018

Sully was trained to answer the phone or get anything Bush might require.

“As one person said, he can do just about anything except make you a martini, but not to worry, he can go get you someone to make you a martini!” McGrath quipped.

He even got in on Bush’s sock game.

Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush shared McGrath’s photo, noting, “Sully has the watch” — a reference to the Navy’s send-off to fallen sailors: “Shipmate you stand relieved … we have the watch.” (RELATED: Here Are The Details Of How George H.W. Bush Earned The Distinguished Flying Cross)

Sully has the watch. https://t.co/olnBtN4WgE — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) December 3, 2018

Sully will stay by Bush’s side until his body is returned to Washington.

Great to hear that Sully, the service dog for President Bush, will accompany his body back to D.C. After that, he will continue his service by helping wounded warriors. #abc13 #remembering41 https://t.co/9Q1uaxpRq4 — Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) December 3, 2018

Sully, the service dog for President Bush, will accompany his body back to Washington aboard Air Force 1. #Remembering41 https://t.co/AQ6IK2eqph — Ken Farnaso (@kenfarnaso) December 3, 2018

After spending the holidays in New York with America’s VetDogs — the organization that initially matched Sully with the former president earlier this year — Sully’s next mission is already planned. He is set to join the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s Facility Dog Program.

Sully is going to continue to help our nation’s finest – wounded soldiers: https://t.co/M9RRP8oYy8 — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) December 3, 2018

