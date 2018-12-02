Houston Texans Honor George H.W. Bush

The Houston Texans honored the late President George H.W. Bush with a tribute video and a moment of silence ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

Tribute & moment of silence for President Bush 41 at #Texans game. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/8TH854gQ59 — Adam Wexler (@KPRC2AdamW) December 2, 2018



Bush died on Friday night at the age of 94. Following his presidency, Bush and his late wife Barbara settled in Houston where they spent the last quarter century of their lives together. (RELATED: Here Were George H.W. Bush’s Final Words To His Family)

The 41st president was known for being a big sports fan and especially loved his Houston Texans and Texas A&M Aggies. In fact, Bush’s presidential library is located in College Station on the Texas A&M University campus.

George H.W. Bush, 41st President of the United States, will be laid to rest Thursday, Dec. 6 on the grounds of the @Bush41Library: https://t.co/yzw0jwBcwg #Honoring41 pic.twitter.com/kl3stU9Ejf — Texas A&M University (@TAMU) December 1, 2018



During the 2018 NCAA basketball tournament, Bush predicted the Aggies to win the national championship, while engaging in some playful banter with fellow former President Barack Obama.



Bush will lie in state in the United States Capitol next week, before being buried at Texas A&M.

The thoughts and prayers of everybody at The Smoke Room are with the Bush family at this time.

