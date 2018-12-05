Bengals Receiver A.J. Green Is Out For The Season. Is His Career Over?

Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green won’t see any more of the field this season after suffering a year-ending injury.

The team has placed the eighth-year receiver on Injured Reserve following a toe injury originally suffered in Week Eight, against the Buccaneers. He missed three games, returned for Sunday’s game against the Broncos, and then reinjured the toe. … Regarded as one of the best receivers in the NFL, Green has one year left under contract with the Bengals.

This is really bad news for Green and the future of his career. The age of 30 is generally when receivers are considered done in the NFL. It’s really hard to play past that point at the position. It’s not like being a quarterback, where you can play into your early 40s. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From NFL Week 13)

He’s an elite, but even great players have expiration dates on their careers.

The University of Georgia-product has made nearly $80 million in his career. If he’s been smart with his money, he’d never have to work again.

I think he should take a very hard look about whether or not he wants to continue running his body down for a little extra money. His best earning days are behind him. There’s no question about that. He’s out of his prime, he’s hurt, and he’s only getting older. The NFL doesn’t have a ton of cash laying around guys like that.

If I could give him any advice, it’d be that there’s nothing wrong with going out with your head held high over having your body continued to get banged around.

