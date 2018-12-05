Ariana Grande Reveals Why She Only Dates Famous Men

Ariana Grande has been informally crowned the queen of breakups, and her recent interview with Billboard magazine sheds some light as to why.

The “Thank U, Next,” singer, 25, told Billboard Magazine that she almost exclusively dates famous men. (RELATED: Ariana Grande Got Proposed To In The Lamest Way Possible)

View this post on Instagram @billboard A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Dec 5, 2018 at 9:14am PST

“This is how I meet people — I can’t just, like, meet someone at a bar,” she said in the feature. “I live fast and full-out, and I make mistakes, and I learn from them, and I’m grateful no matter what happens.”

Grande recently made headlines after she and her former fiancé, SNL star Pete Davidson, called off their engagement after just a few months of dating. Davidson then blocked her on social media, reportedly saying, “Stop reaching out. You’re not good for my health. I can’t have this in my life.”

But Grande just keeps on well-wishing. Yesterday, she called on fans to stop criticizing Davidson.

“I care deeply about Pete and his health and would never encourage any kind of mistreatment,” she said in a private Twitter message, which was later posted.

It’s a really nice sentiment. But maybe her next guy should be a nice accountant or somebody a little less famous.

