Celebrate Johnny Manziel’s Birthday With These Photos Of His Gorgeous Wife

Today, December 6, is Johnny Manziel’s birthday.

The former pro football star and Heisman Trophy winner turns 26 years old today and has packed in a huge career in the sports world.

Born and raised in Texas, Manziel played four years for Texas A&M. When he was recruited, he was ranked number six by the Coaches Poll. And he didn’t disappoint. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2012.

Manziel started his professional career in 2014 when he was drafted 22nd overall by the Cleveland Browns. But he was quickly benched after his alleged hard-partying lifestyle was made public.

Manziel has been focusing on cleaning up his lifestyle, however, and — in addition to now playing in the Canadian Football League — got married to Instagram personality Bre Tiesi in March 2018.

