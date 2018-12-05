Travis Scott Beefs Up Security For Kylie Jenner And Daughter Stormi

Travis Scott is taking no chances when it comes to keeping Kylie Jenner and his daughter Stormi safe, increasing security for when they join him on the road.

Sources close to the 26-year-old rapper told TMZ Wednesday that whenever the 21-year-old reality star and daughter join Scott during his “Astroworld” shows an additional 5 to 6 security guards are on hand to take increased “Secret Service-style measures” to ensure their safety. (RELATED: 20 Risque Kylie Jenner Instagram Photos [SLIDESHOW])

The source claims when Scott is flying solo things are much more relaxed compared to when the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star and Stormi attend the concerts.

Some of the beefed-up security measures include having personnel do sweeps of the dressing room and backstage areas for more than an hour. Other steps include establishing exit routes for his family should the need arise, and both Jenner and his daughter’s itinerary are kept under “lock and key” known only to their bodyguards and management.

While some have noted the steps seem extreme, everyone appears to be rolling with the changes because the “Antidote” performer’s mood is improved when his family is with him.

Jenner claims a lot has changed for her as well, talking about how getting pregnant at a “super young age” had “completely changed” her body.

“Pregnancy completely changed my body at a super young age,” the reality star shared, according to Fox News. “But I really don’t care.”