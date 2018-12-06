10 Illegal Immigrants Arrested After Jumping Out Of Car During Traffic Stop

ICE agents lodged detainers against 10 illegal immigrants arrested on Wednesday morning after bailing out of the vehicle they were riding in during a routine traffic stop near New Castle, Delaware.

A Toyota Sequoia bearing temporary Arkansas tags was pulled over by Delaware River and Bay Authority police around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, but as police approached the vehicle 12 people — 10 adults and two juveniles — temporarily escaped into a marshland area, according to Delaware Online.

All were eventually captured, and all were in the country illegally, according to authorities. The ten adults were arrested and charged with resisting arrest, while the juveniles were released to family. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson: America’s Elites Want ‘Immigration Without Limit’)

Delaware Online reported:

The driver, Juan Andres-Andres, has been deported multiple times, according to court documents. Those documents said police investigators learned the people in the SUV fled because they wanted to avoid arrest for being in the county illegally.

The illegal immigrants were reportedly from Honduras, Mexico, and Guatemala.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office spokesman Adrian Smith confirmed that immigration detainers had been lodged against the ten individuals who were arrested. Their fate in the country will be determined by an immigration judge after their current charges are resolved.

