Journalists Disgrace Themselves By Using Bush Memorial To Bash Trump

On today’s show, we expose just how low journalism has sunk into the throes of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Countless journalists and cable news commentators couldn’t help themselves, using the memorial service for George H.W. Bush to attack the current president.

We also discuss Democrats’ debate plan for their 2020 field, which could be dozens of people. And the BBC asks the question no one was asking: Is it OK for white women to look black? Not kidding.

Former President George W. Bush eulogized his father yesterday in a touching service at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. True to form, and riddled with Trump Derangement Syndrome, liberal journalists and commentators used the occasion the way they use every occasion — to attack Donald Trump.

While there were countless examples, we focus on one from MSNBC, during which the panel attacks Trump for being the center of attention by … not being the center of attention. Seriously, they attack him for behaving appropriately. You have to hear it to believe it.

It was the “snub” seen ’round the world when President Trump did not shake hands with the Clintons at the Bush memorial service. But there was a very good, logical reason it didn’t happen — a reason the media has no interest in telling you. We will.

The 2020 field of Democrats looking to challenge the president is growing like a weed, with dozens of people considering a run. The Democratic Party is finalizing a plan to allow every candidate, no matter how crazy or unpopular, to participate in the debates. This is a gift to Republicans, we explain why.

And the BBC ask the all-important question: Is it OK for white women to look black? Yes, that is a real question they asked. We explain, as much as that kind of crazy can be explained.

Derek Hunter is a columnist and contributing editor for The Daily Caller and author of “Outrage, INC: How the Liberal Mob Ruined Science, Journalism, and Hollywood” from HarperCollins, available now. Pick Up a copy, or several copies, here. Send compliments and complaints to derek@dailycaller.com or follow him on Twitter at @derekahunter.