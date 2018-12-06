MSNBC Host Criticized The Way Trump Held His Arms At Bush Funeral

MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell criticized President Donald Trump’s posture during the funeral for George H.W. Bush this week in Washington, D.C.

“Watching that service, the president sitting with his arms like this,” Mitchell said while crossing her arms and frowning, “When everyone else was looking forward. There was one handshake with the Obamas sitting closest to him but no other interchanges we could see.”

Four presidents were seated together Wednesday at the funeral of former President George H.W. Bush. The fifth living president, George W. Bush, sat across the aisle with his family.

When President Trump arrived, he and former President Barack Obama shook hands. Trump also shook hands with former First Lady Michelle Obama. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton did not attempt to shake the Trump’s hand but as Melania was entering the pew, she reached out to former President Bill Clinton, who smiled and shook her hand. (RELATED: Here’s A Look Back At George H.W. Bush’s Life In Pictures)

Throughout the rest of the ceremony, the Trumps simply sat quietly and followed along the program.

MSNBC White House correspondent, Kristen Welker, said that there were “very intense tensions” between the President and his predecessors. “The president in many ways breaks ideologically from his predecessors but he has some very intense tensions that continue to this day,” Mitchell said, “I watched it unfold and thought about the fact it was just a few weeks ago he retweeted that image, of former President Obama, behind bars, Hillary Clinton, behind bars.”

WATCH:

George H.W. Bush was laid to rest in Texas Thursday.

WATCH: