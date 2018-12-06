Forget About Colin Kaepernick. It’s Time For The Redskins To Sign Johnny Manziel

It’s time for the Washington Redskins to sign Johnny Manziel.

Everybody wants to talk and speculate about Kaepernick, and that’s just lazy and boring to me. What the Skins need is Johnny Football. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From NFL Week 13)

Kaepernick hasn’t played football in two seasons. At least Manziel is up in the CFL slinging it all over the place. Who do we honestly believe is a better fit right now? A guy who has played football in the last calendar year or a guy who we don’t know if he even knows how to throw? My guess is the first option.

We know the Texas A&M Heisman winner at least has some gas left in the tank. We have no evidence to suggest that’s the case for Kaep.

Plus, I love to watch absolute chaos unfold. There’s nothing that makes me happier in sports than absolute chaos.

It’s almost like I have a Batman vibe in my soul.

Let the sports world burn to the ground as Manziel runs out onto the field for the Redskins. The most notorious football player of the past decade on the team with the most infamous name and Kaepernick can watch it all from his couch. Yes, I know he’s under contract in the CFL with Montreal right now, but I’m not going to let a little thing like that stop me from dreaming.

That’s the kind of chaos my soul demands. Get it done, Dan Snyder. It’s what the world needs.

