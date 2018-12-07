Dan Bilzerian Turns 38, Shows No Signs Of Slowing Down

Legendary poker star and “Lone Survivor” actor Dan Bilzerian turned 38 years old on Friday.

A professional poker player known for his luxurious lifestyle, Bilzerian is an icon for many across the world. But he also holds a mixed reputation due to his rampant drug use and womanizing. Bilzerian’s Instagram is filled with plenty of pictures of him explicitly engaging in both activities and more. (RELATED: Duke Star Zion Williamson Puts On Another Show. The Highlights Are Mind-Blowing)

As a young man, Bilzerian entered the navy seal program, and continues to be a proud supporter of the United States military. Bilzerian also is an avid gun collector and even ran for president for a few months.

Regardless of how you feel about Bilzerian, nobody can doubt that he puts himself out there. He wears his lifestyle on his sleeves and glorifies it on his Instagram. Here are his best photos:

