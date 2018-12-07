George Papadopoulos Has Been Released From Prison

Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos was released from prison Friday morning after serving 12 days of a 14-day sentence in Wisconsin.

Papadopoulos was released from a federal prison in Oxford, Wisconsin, around 9 a.m. local time, according to CNN. Now that he has been released, Papadopoulos will have to serve 12 months of supervised probation, pay a $9,500 fine and complete 200 hours of community service.

This all comes as Papadopoulous accepted a plea deal from Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller related to charges that the man lied to the FBI about his interactions with Russian nationals during the presidential campaign.

Papadopoulos was arrested in July 2017 and was sentenced to jail on Sept. 7 after he pleaded guilty on Oct. 5, 2017 for making false statements to the FBI. (RELATED: Papadopoulos Stint In Jail Will Be A Lot Less Than He Expected — And A Lot Less Than Mueller Wanted)

Papadopoulos did not respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment in time for publication.

Follow Henry Rodgers On Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.