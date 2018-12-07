Kansas City Chiefs Send Shockwaves Through The NFL After Roster Decision

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing in Kelvin Benjamin.

According to Adam Schefter, the Chiefs made the decision to sign the recently released receiver late Thursday night. Details of the contract haven’t been released yet.

Former Bills’ WR Kelvin Benjamin is signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, per source. Another weapon for stretch run. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 7, 2018

Well, I guess Benjamin really didn’t last long on the unemployment line, despite the fact he once refused to run routes in warmups. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From NFL Week 13)

The idea that a guy too lazy to run routes is still on a roster is downright hilarious to me. Imagine being paid millions of dollars and not wanting to warm up? It’s beyond parody.

Now, can Benjamin help the Chiefs win? If he’s playing at the top of his game, then he could help every single team in the NFL.

However, he’s been having a very down year, and that’s putting it lightly. It’s almost like his days of glory are years behind him. Still, when he’s balling out at the top of his game, he is capable of being a dominant receiver.

Either way, Patrick Mahomes now has a very big body to throw at. That’s never a bad thing.

