It’s Hard To Believe Teri Hatcher Turns 54 Today. Celebrate With Her Best Photos [SLIDESHOW]

December 8 is Teri Hatcher’s birthday.

The actress, producer, singer, and former NFL cheerleader turns 54 years old today and has packed in a huge career in the sports and entertainment industry.

Born and raised in Palo Alto, California, Hatcher grew up right near the limelight. She started out as an NFL cheerleader for the San Francisco 49ers and was quickly discovered. She got the role as Penny Paker on the hit show “MacGyver” and skyrocketed to success. She was cast to play Lois in the hit series “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” and became an instant hit.

Playing an action hero looked good on Hatcher. She went on to play Bond girl Paris Carver in the 1997 Bond film, “Tomorrow Never Dies.” She also starred in the hit show “Desperate Housewives” as Susan Meyer.

With almost a quarter million followers on Instagram, Hatcher still keeps herself in the spotlight. Check out some of her best photos below.