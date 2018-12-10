Celebrate Hailee Steinfeld’s Birthday With Her Best Photos [SLIDESHOW]

Today, December 11, is Hailee Steinfeld’s birthday.

The American-born singer and actress turns 22 years old today and has already packed in a huge career in the spotlight.

Born and raised in the Los Angeles, Calif. area, Steinfeld got her start in entertainment with a breakout role in the 2010 action drama “True Grit,” where she earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She was just 13 years old.

From there, Steinfeld went on to act in various blockbusters, including “Pitch Perfect 2,” “Pitch Perfect 3,” “Romeo And Juliet,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and “Transformers.”

But Steinfeld is not just a talented actress. She has also sung her way to plenty of hits, including “Most Girls,” “Love Myself,” “Let Me Go” and “Capital Letters.” (RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld Apparently Likes To Box — Check Out Her Outfit In The Gym)

But Steinfeld isn’t just popular in Hollywood. She also has a ton of online fans. With almost 11 million followers, she’s one of the most popular young actresses on Instagram.

Check out some of her best photos below.