Impeachment Talk, Comey’s Memory Loss, And Social Media Scalp-Hunters

Today’s show is all about the busy news weekend we just lived through. Friday saw news drop from Robert Mueller and James Comey, which led to the media ramping up impeachment talk, though no one could quite name an impeachable offense the president is alleged to have committed. And the social media scalp-hunters went after Kevin Hart and 2 football players for old tweets, including some from when one of them was only 14 years old. Shouldn’t we be better than this?

Michael Cohen, one of many former lawyers for Donald Trump, is going to prison for tax fraud and more. Liberals are using Cohen’s alleged corruption to attack the president, claiming Trump engaged in campaign finance law violations when he paid women to keep quiet about affairs he allegedly had with them more than a decade ago. The only problem is it’s not illegal to pay someone not to talk about things that aren’t crimes. Without a complete picture, liberals are calling for impeachment because, well, that’s what they do.

Former FBI Director James Comey testified Friday about the origins of the Russia investigation and, even though he was praised by the media as a copious note-taker and praised for his memory, said he couldn’t recall or didn’t know fairly basic information on the subject 245 times. Some of the specifics of which Comey now claims to not remember are incredibly relevant to the story, including how the unverified Steele dossier ended up being used to spy on American citizens without informing the court that the information wasn’t verified or that Steele was fired by the agency for dishonesty. If such flimsy information can be used to spy on one American it can be used to spy on any American.

The social media scalp-hunters claimed another victim Friday when comedian Kevin Hart stepped down as host of the Oscars over years-old tweets deemed “homophobic.” Not content with one scalp, they then sent their sights on new Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray over tweets from when he was 14 and 15 years old and Baltimore Ravens player Patrick Ricard over tweets from when he was a teenager. You cannot placate an angry mob with a thirst for scalps, ever. This has to end.

