White House Tourists Are Stealing Branches From Melania’s Red Christmas Trees

First lady Melania Trump’s red Christmas tree display at the White House is suffering at the hands of tourists who are stealing branches to keep as souvenirs.

The red trees, which almost instantly became a meme, are now so popular that people taking tours of the White House Christmas decorations are snapping off branches for themselves, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

The People’s House @WhiteHouse is ready to celebrate Christmas and the holiday season! pic.twitter.com/oejKW3mC15 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 26, 2018

As of Tuesday, more than 20,000 people had taken a Christmas tour at the White House, and the first lady’s office explained that the Christmas display undergoes routine maintenance. The red trees have apparently became a target for tourists because they are the only part of the display that is within grabbing distance and is less scrutinized by Secret Service.

Other parts of the White House and the display are roped off during the tour to protect sensitive areas and artifacts from the thousands of handsy tourists.

Despite the relative popularity of the trees, the media mocked Melania’s Christmas display, calling it the “Christmas from Hell” and the “red Christmas trees of death.”

Melania responded to the hate by acknowledging that everyone has different tastes and stating that she thinks the trees look “fantastic.”

“I hope you will call come over to visit. In real life they look even more beautiful. You are all welcome to visit the White House, the people’s house,” the first lady said in an interview last month at Liberty University.

