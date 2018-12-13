A Hundred-Plus Years Later, Gerber Knives Are Still Great Christmas Gifts

Jack Kocsis | Director of Commerce

The Gerber brand started in 1910, when Oregon businessman Joseph Gerber mailed out kitchen knives as Christmas gifts to his advertising clients. Over a hundred years later, Gerber has grown into one of the world’s most recognized knife brands. But one thing hasn’t changed — Gerber knives still make for great Christmas gifts.

In a one-day-only deal, six Gerber products are on sale, including 2 knives, 2 barbill wallets and a survival hatchet:

Normally $48, this survival hatchet is 56 percent off today (Photo via Amazon)

Normally $48, this survival hatchet is 56 percent off today (Photo via Amazon)

Gerber Bear Grylls Survival Hatchet [31-002070] on sale for $21.20

Normally $47, this #1 bestselling knife is 49 percent off today (Photo via Amazon)

Normally $47, this #1 bestselling knife is 49 percent off today (Photo via Amazon)

Gerber Bear Grylls Ultimate Knife, Serrated Edge [31-000751] on sale for $23.99

Normally $20, this barbill wallet is 40 percent off today (Photo via Amazon)

Normally $20, this barbill wallet is 40 percent off today (Photo via Amazon)

Gerber Barbill Wallet – Silver [30-001571] on sale for $12

Normally $40, this multi-tool is 38 percent off today (Photo via Amazon)

Normally $40, this multi-tool is 38 percent off today (Photo via Amazon)

Gerber Swagger Knife, Assisted Opening [31-001709] on sale for $18.50

You can find even more great deals like this at The Daily Caller Shop. While you are there, make sure to check out our 2018 Christmas Gift Guide for ideas and deals this holiday shopping season. 

Photo via Amazon

Photo via Amazon

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.
Tags : knives
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller