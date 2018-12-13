A Hundred-Plus Years Later, Gerber Knives Are Still Great Christmas Gifts

The Gerber brand started in 1910, when Oregon businessman Joseph Gerber mailed out kitchen knives as Christmas gifts to his advertising clients. Over a hundred years later, Gerber has grown into one of the world’s most recognized knife brands. But one thing hasn’t changed — Gerber knives still make for great Christmas gifts.

In a one-day-only deal, six Gerber products are on sale, including 2 knives, 2 barbill wallets and a survival hatchet:

Gerber Bear Grylls Survival Hatchet [31-002070] on sale for $21.20

Gerber Bear Grylls Ultimate Knife, Serrated Edge [31-000751] on sale for $23.99

Gerber Barbill Wallet – Silver [30-001571] on sale for $12

Gerber Swagger Knife, Assisted Opening [31-001709] on sale for $18.50

You can find even more great deals like this at The Daily Caller Shop. While you are there, make sure to check out our 2018 Christmas Gift Guide for ideas and deals this holiday shopping season.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.