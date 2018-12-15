Melania Stuns In Sparkling White Gown At White House Congressional Ball

Melania Trump definitely turned heads Saturday when she wore a sparkling white gown at the Congressional Ball held at the White House.

The first lady looked stunning as ever in the long-sleeve, high-neck gown as she descended the stairs alongside President Donald Trump to greet their guests at the annual gathering. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair and high heels.

FLOTUS spoke briefly to the group “wishing everyone well,” per a White House pool report. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

It was absolutely the first lady’s most gorgeous look so far for the various holiday festivities. This time of year she truly never disappoints and looks amazing.

On Friday night, Trump stole the show when she showed up in a beautiful white sleeveless gown as she accompanied the president to another Christmas party held at the White House.