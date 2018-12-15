Melania Stuns In Sparkling White Gown At White House Congressional Ball
Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter
Melania Trump definitely turned heads Saturday when she wore a sparkling white gown at the Congressional Ball held at the White House.
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks next to First Lady Melania Trump at the Congressional Ball at White House in Washington on December 15, 2018. (Photo by Yuri Gripas-Pool/Getty Images)
She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair and high heels.
It was absolutely the first lady’s most gorgeous look so far for the various holiday festivities. This time of year she truly never disappoints and looks amazing.
On Friday night, Trump stole the show when she showed up in a beautiful white sleeveless gown as she accompanied the president to another Christmas party held at the White House.