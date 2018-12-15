Melania Steals Show In Sleeveless White Dress At White House Christmas Party

Melania Trump stole the show Friday when she showed up at the White House Christmas party in a beautiful white dress.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the sleeveless number that went down to her knees. She accompanied President Donald Trump while the two walked down stairs holding hands to greet their excited guests.

The event was closed to the press. But lucky for us, a video and a handful of pictures have surfaced on social media from the evening. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

She paired the look with loose hair and high heels.

It was just one of many of Trump’s festive looks she’s showed off in recent days.

On Thursday, FLOTUS looked perfect rocking a red-and-white coat that she paired with a white dress as she carried on the tradition of other first ladies by visiting the kids at the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C.

“#MerryChristmas to all the patients at @Childrenshealth! Thank you to all the nurses, doctors & medical staffers who work around the clock to take care of people this holiday season,” the first lady captioned her post on Instagram, along with a handful of shots from the visit.

Last week, she turned heads when she stepped out in a gorgeous off-the-shoulder black gown for a Hanukkah reception at the White House. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

Her looks around the holidays are truly unforgettable.