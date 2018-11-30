Melania Shines In Jaw-Dropping Sleeveless Floral Dress In Argentina
Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter
Melania Trump truly shined Friday when she stepped out wearing a jaw-dropping floral print dress during her trip to Argentina for the G-20 summit.
Chinese President Xi Jinping’ spouse Peng Liyuan, Argentina’s first lady Juliana Awada and U.S. first lady Melania Trump pose for a family photo as they visit at the Villa Ocampo museum during the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
She topped off the look with loose hair, sunglasses, a burgundy belt and bright green high heels.
On Thursday, FLOTUS turned heads when she showed up wearing a fitted white pencil skirt and leather jacket combo after she and President Donald Trump arrived in the country for a weekend of meeting with leaders at the annual gathering.
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump disembark from Air Force One upon arrival in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on November 29, 2018, as they travel to attend the G20 summit. – US President Donald Trump jets into Argentina on Thursday for a G20 summit, keen to do battle with China on trade and sharpening his rhetoric against Russia over Ukraine. (Photo credit: LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
