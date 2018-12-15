Major College Football Coach Gets Massive Contract Extension. Was It A Good Decision?

David Hookstead | Reporter

The Minnesota Gophers don’t plan on letting head football coach P.J. Fleck leave anytime soon.

Fleck inked a massive extension that will keep him with the program into 2024, according to Brett McMurphy.

According to TwinCities.com, Fleck’s buyout starts at $13 million and then will decrease to $1.5 million by 2023. His new annual salary hasn’t been made public yet. (RELATED: The College Football Playoff Teams Have Been Announced. Some Fans Will Be Enraged)

 

As a Badger fan, I’m very split on this call from Minnesota. The Gophers haven’t exactly been outstanding the past two years under Fleck’s leadership, but it’s easy to tell they’re trending in the correct direction.

After all, they put a beatdown on Wisconsin to end the season.

It was the first time that’d happened in nearly two decades. Perhaps it was a one-time thing and Fleck will just continue to tread water for the next several years.

Or, Minnesota is actually going to slowly climb up the Big Ten ranks. Either way, it’s clear the university has all the confidence in the world in Fleck.

