How Melania Trump Is Making Christmas Great Again

Your first name

Melania Trump is again being criticized for this year’s White House decorations. But she’s not letting these newest rounds of attacks get her down this holiday season.

She and President Donald Trump continue to push the importance of openly celebrating Christmas.

And Trump has made it a point to fight back against the “War on Christmas” by claiming it starts by actually saying “Merry Christmas.”

Tune in to see how the Trumps are saving Christmas, one year at a time.