Islamic Terrorists Kill A Dozen Nigerian Soldiers In Clash

Islamic terrorists have reportedly killed a dozen Nigerian soldiers and took several others prisoner during a battle late last week.

The clash took place in Borno, in the country’s northeast and resulted in one of the most significant casualty counts suffered by the Nigerian army since the beginning of the month. Although the attack was devastating, Reuters reported that the Nigerian soldiers eventually turned away the attackers.(RELATED: Islamic Terrorists Slaughter 15 In Nigeria)

Troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE located at Gudumbali in northern Borno State on Friday 15th Dec 2018 repelled an infiltration by suspected BHT that came disguised as civilian IDP’shttps://t.co/LHBlifIVSI pic.twitter.com/Pm4PAMzCD0 — Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) December 16, 2018

Boko Haram, an Islamic State breakaway group which was designated as a terrorist organization in 2013 by the U.S. State Department, is suspected to be behind the assault. The group has a significant presence in the area and is currently waging an insurgency against the government of Nigeria, according to a report from Reuters. (RELATED: Italian Priest Kidnapped In Niger, Islamic Terrorists Suspected)

The attack comes just a day after officials from the Nigerian army accused personnel working for the United Nations International Emergency Children’s Fund (UNICEF) of aiding and providing intelligence to Boko Haram. The Army temporarily banned the organization but rescinded the order shortly after. The Nigerian army made similar accusations in April after UNICEF staff members reported several soldiers for human rights abuses, reported Al Jazeera.