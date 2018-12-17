One Conference Dominated The Latest College Basketball AP Poll

The Big Ten absolutely dominated the week seven college basketball AP poll.

Kansas and Duke are in the top two spots of the poll, which was released Monday, but the Big Ten took it from there. Michigan (4), Michigan State (10), Ohio State (15), Wisconsin (16), Indiana (22), Iowa (23) and Nebraska (25) all made the top 25.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Dec 17, 2018 at 10:22am PST

Sure, we might not have anybody in the top three slots, but we pretty much own the rest of the poll.

I know everybody loves to hate on the Big Ten because everybody hates winners, but facts are facts. The facts simply show that no conference has the special sauce the B1G does right now. In fact, the second best conference is the ACC and they’ve only got five teams. (RELATED: Duke Star Zion Williamson Puts On A Dunking Clinic In Latest Game. Watch The Majestic Highlights)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Men’s Basketball (@umichbball) on Dec 15, 2018 at 12:05pm PST

You can hate it all you want, but it won’t change a single thing. Right now, the Big Ten is running the show.

They have multiple teams primed to make deep runs in the tournament and that should scare just about everybody.

I have no idea if they have a squad good enough to hang with Duke right now, but there’s no question about whether or not the boys in the Midwest have the deepest conference in college basketball.

