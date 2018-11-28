Wisconsin’s Basketball Team Defends The Big Ten, And Runs Through NC State

The Wisconsin Badgers defended the honor of the Big Ten Tuesday night when they defeated North Carolina State 79-75.

As everybody knows, the Big Ten/ACC challenge is one of the greatest moments of the season in college basketball. It pits the two most powerful conferences in the country against each other in showdowns for the ages.

Naturally, the conference needs Wisconsin to show up and ball out, which is exactly what they did against previously undefeated North Carolina State. The Wolfpack love to run and gun. The lowest amount of points they’d scored entering the game Tuesday night was 78, and they’d gone north of 90 three times during their 6-0 start.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Nov 27, 2018 at 9:21pm PST

Naturally, Ethan Happ and the rest of my guys in Madison were ready and waiting to show N.C. State what fundamental basketball was all about. (RELATED: One Conference Is Dominating The New Form Of College Basketball Rankings)

Did we get off to a hot start? Not really, but we battened down the hatches, dug in and fought. Plus, it doesn’t hurt when Happ rips off another double-double. Watch the awesome highlights below.

Also, we just all have to love Brad Davison taking four charges. That’s the definition of gritty, working class and blue-collar basketball. You bring your lunchpail to work everyday and expect nothing to be free.

He threw his body around, and those four charges were a huge difference-maker in the game.

The Brad Davison charge compilation we deserve @BadgerMBBpic.twitter.com/YeIiODDhgZ — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) November 28, 2018

My squad now sits at 6-1 and 22nd in the country. It’s amazing how much has changed since last year. It looks like it’s going to be a hell of a fun March.

P.S.: Start times on the East Coast are out of control. A 9:00 p.m. tip? Are you kidding? Somebody needs to fix that ASAP.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter