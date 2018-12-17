Kentucky Radio Station Puts ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ On Repeat

A Kentucky radio station had an answer for politically correct social justice warriors who are all hot and bothered about the Christmas song “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.”

Play it on repeat for two hours straight.

That’s what Elizabethtown, Kentucky’s WAKY did on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. during a two hour “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” marathon during which it played five versions of the classic Christmas song, according to WLKY.

“I’m not sure why it’s controversial,” station programming director Joe Fredele told WLKY. “We’ve played this song for years, you know, this song is older than WAKY is. It’s almost 70 years old.”

While #MeToo supporters see the song as sending the wrong message when it comes to female consent, Fredele sees the song an entirely different way. (RELATED: Dennis Quaid: Criticism About ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ Is ‘Going A Little Far)

“This song is not about that,” he said. “All it is, is a dialogue between a man and a woman, and at the end of the song, you hear them harmonize together, so they’re agreeing basically.”

“It’s just a fun way of saying, ‘Hey this our vote for that song. It’s a fun song. It’s a romantic song, don’t pick on it,'” Fredele continued.

While the song has endured criticism of late, plenty of others – including Dean Martin’s daughter, Deana Martin — have defended it.

“There’s nothing bad about that song,” said Martin last week in an interview with Fox News. “And it just breaks my heart and I know my dad would be going insane right now … He would say, what’s the matter with you? You know, get over it. It’s just a fun song.”

