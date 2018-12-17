Gisele Bündchen Opens Up About Marriage To Tom Brady And Her ‘Secret’ To Making It Last

Gisele Bündchen opened up about her marriage to Tom Brady and admitted there’s no real “secret” to making it last as long as it has after nearly a decade together.

“You know, I don’t know there’s a secret. I think it’s important to honor each other for who we are and to not try to change the other, ” the 38-year-old retired Victoria’s Secret model shared Monday when asked by Arianna Huffington what’s the secret to a successful marriage, during an upcoming episode of Thrive Global podcast. (RELATED: Celebrate National Selfie Day With The Hottest Selfies On Instagram [SLIDESHOW])

“I think it’s important to always keep the communication also loving and respectful and current,” she added. “I’m not going to talk about something that happened, you know a year ago.” (RELATED: 17 Sexy Photos Of Gisele Bundchen [SLIDESHOW])

Bündchen continued, “I let it go. We address it, and then we let it go. Because I think with acceptance comes freedom.”

“When someone you love is happy, it makes you happy, or if they’re sad it makes you sad,” the wife of New England Patriots quarterback shared. “You suffer with them and you have joy with them.”

The supermodel made headlines earlier in the day when she shared her jaw-dropping cover shot for Harper’s Bazaar Australia magazine for the January/February 2019 issue.

In the photo posted on Instagram, she posed wearing a gorgeous cream-colored sleeveless lace dress and looking incredible.

She captioned the stunning post, “The more you trust your intuition, the more empowered you become, the stronger you become, and the happier you become. Quanto mais você confia na sua intuição, mais empoderado, forte e feliz você fica.”

The popular couple tied the knot in 2009 and have two children together, a son and daughter.