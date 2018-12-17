Save $160 On This Retro-Inspired Bluetooth Speaker

Stream music from your smartphone to the attractive and powerful Marshall Kilburn Portable Bluetooth Speaker. Not only is it one of the coolest looking speakers we’ve seen, it’s also one of the loudest in its class. It has excellent, well-balanced sound quality with a clear midrange and extended highs. Use the analogue knobs to personalize your sound preferences. This 7-pound speaker also has a leather carrying strap and boasts up to 20 hours of battery life.

Marshall Kilburn Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Black (4091189) on sale for $139.99

The best part is, you can get this compact speaker on sale at Amazon. While it retails for $299.99, it’s on sale for just $139.99 in black. We couldn’t find it at another online retailer for less than that. And with an average customer rating of 4.4/5 stars, you can bet the recipient of this speaker will be happy with the quality.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.