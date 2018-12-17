Scarborough Claims Walls Are ‘Closing In’ On Trump As Every Group ‘He’s Ever Run’ Is Under Investigation

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said the walls are “closing in” on President Donald Trump and claimed every group “he’s ever run” is now under investigation.

“Mika, we saw this a few weeks ago before the other shoe dropped in the [Michael] Cohen case. We saw him go on tirades and were saying [special counsel Robert] Mueller or the Southern District of New York must be preparing something else,” Scarborough said on “Morning Joe” Monday.

“I think here though, with every organization he’s ever run, as The Washington Post said, seemingly under investigation now, this is a president who really does feel the walls coming — closing in on him very quickly,” he added. (RELATED: MSNBC’s Mika Apologizes For ‘Crass And Offensive’ ‘Butt Boy’ Comment About Mike Pompeo)

WATCH:

Scarborough’s co-host Mika Brzezinski said people should be worried about the “impact” of Trump’s backlash and read off statements from his Twitter account.

“It’s hard not to worry about the impact of whatever deflection is coming,” she said. “Trump continued the complaints, this time against his former attorney general, writing, ‘Jeff Sessions should be ashamed of himself for allowing this total hoax to get started in the first place,’ later writing, ‘They are entrapping people for misstatements, lies or unregulated things that took place many years ago.'”

“Our president also complained about what he was seeing on television,” she continued. “Quote, ‘A real scandal is the one-sided coverage, hour by hour, of networks like NBC and Democrat spin machines like “Saturday Night Live.” It is all nothing less than unfair news coverage and Dem commercials. Should be tested in courts, can’t be legal? Only defame and belittle! Collusion?'”